Noem Earns Seat on Key Tax Policy and Trade Panels

Washington, D.C. – Rep. Kristi Noem today earned seats on the Tax Policy and Trade subcommittees of the House Ways and Means Committee. As one of the only members of the committee with experience in agriculture, Noem will bring her background to bear, helping ensure tax and trade policies are fair and workable for rural America.

“South Dakota occupies just one of 435 seats in the House of Representatives, so making our perspective known requires a deliberate effort,” said Noem. “A seat on the Tax Policy and Trade subcommittees of Ways and Means amplifies our voice and enables me to advance South Dakota priorities during the earliest stages of policy development. I’m honored to give our small state a big voice. Let’s get to work.”

The House Ways and Means Committee is largely regarded as the most powerful committee in Congress, with jurisdiction over tax and trade policy, Social Security and Medicare, and various other economic growth policies.

During the 114th Congress, Noem served on the committee’s Tax Policy, Human Resources, and Oversight subcommittees.

