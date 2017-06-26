Noem efforts on addiction highlighted on KEVN News

From KEVN News, Congresswoman Kristi Noem’s efforts to combat addiction were recently featured on their newscast:

Representative Kristi Noem is looking to help families stay together while recovering from addiction with two bills now headed to the Senate. Congresswoman Noem says her bills will make it possible for recovering addicts to be with their children and give them tools to stay together.

The bills passed through the House last week, and now head to the Senate. She says if there aren’t any amendments — she hopes it will head straight to the President.

Noem says, “As we know from statistics we’ve seen across South Dakota — and frankly, across the United States, drug and alcohol addiction has been rising — increasing problems across the state. These bills would help keep families strong and together while they’re recovering from those addictions.”