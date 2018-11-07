Noem Elected South Dakota’s Next Governor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Kristi Noem has won the South Dakota gubernatorial election.

“I grew up with a dad who worked hard every day to build a farm large enough for his kids to come home to, if we wanted,” said Noem. “My dad didn’t make it to see today, but his dreams did. As much as he wanted us to carry on our family farm and ranch, what he really wanted was to give the next generation an opportunity to thrive. That dream serves as the foundation of my vision for South Dakota. I am incredibly grateful to the South Dakotans who have offered me their prayers and support. It’s time to come home, working as governor to build a more prosperous future where all our kids can live in communities that look out for one another and solve problems together.”

