Noem Encourages Legislators to Table Industrial Hemp Discussions
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem today asked the South Dakota legislature to table discussions on legalizing industrial hemp this legislative session.
“South Dakota is not ready for industrial hemp production,” said Noem. “There are still questions about the impact on public safety, enforcement, and costs to the taxpayers. We need to see federal guidelines when they are issued and then decide if this commodity is as promising as they say it will be.”
In December 2018, then-Congresswoman Noem voted in favor of the 2018 Farm Bill, a small section of which loosened regulations on industrial hemp. The crop is not currently authorized for growth in South Dakota under any state or federal program. The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Governor Noem have discouraged producers from making plans to grow industrial hemp in the 2019 growing season.
###
Governor Noem apparently defends a woman’s God-given right to carry a concealed, unregistered handgun in her purse without government harassment … unless the purse is made from reasonably-priced industrial hemp. In that case, Nanny Noem must intervene.
I’m not suggesting the right to an affordable hemp purse is as important as the right to bear arms, but I really don’t see how Noem can possibly defend her wildly inconsistent views from attacks by the left.
With considerable ease