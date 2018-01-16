Noem for Governor Campaign Statement: Facts About Kristi Noem’s Congressional Office Budget

FACTS ABOUT KRISTI NOEM’S CONGRESSIONAL OFFICE BUDGET
Statement:
“Kristi Noem spends $190,000 less annually on South Dakota’s congressional office than her predecessor did in 2010, spent less in 2017 than 2016, and has consistently spent around 10% of the budget on travel to ensure that she is in South Dakota as often as possible and to ensure that congressional office employees are traveling the state to help constituents as often as possible. That’s what she was elected to do, and she’s proud of her record that has resulted in less spending overall.” – Justin Brasell.
FACTS:
- In 2016 (the latest year for which the numbers are final), the Noem office’s overall spending was 13% below her predecessor’s last year in 2010.
- Noem’s 2016 spending was more than $190,000 less than her predecessor’s last year in 2010.
- The office’s budgeted spending for 2017 was also lower than 2016.
- Kristi has always kept her office’s travel spending around 10% of her total budget. The 2018 travel budget remains under 10% as well.
2011: 8.8% of total Members Representational Allowance (MRA, the amount allocated for the office to spend)
- 2012: 10.0% of total MRA
- 2013: 10.6% of total MRA
- 2014: 9.5% of total MRA
- 2015: 8.7% of total MRA
- 2016: 9.5% of total MRA
- 2017: figures still being calculated, but expected to be under 10%
- After she helped Republicans win back the majority in the House in 2010, Kristi Noem voted to cut overall congressional budgets.
- South Dakota is larger and more rural than most Congressional districts, naturally leading to higher travel costs than many other districts. For example, New York’s 15th district is just over 10 square miles. South Dakota is 78,116 square miles.
