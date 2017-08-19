Noem for Governor Crew at Riverboat days parade in Yankton this AM Posted on August 19, 2017 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ The Kristi Noem for Governor crew is at the Riverboat Days parade in Yankton this morning, including a large chunk of the Noem family, as well as State Representative Larry Rhoden (he’s the one in the cowboy hat). FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related
That’s Steve Westra. I suspect he is who she picks for LG. She needs Sioux Falls more than Rhoden can give her in Sturgis.