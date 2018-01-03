Noem for Governor preparing to open up Sioux Falls Office

The Kristi Noem for Governor Campaign is preparing to open a Sioux Falls Office for the 2018 campaign season, and the signs are up!

If you’re in the area, they’re located at 3300 S. Holly Avenue, next to the Inca Restaurant off of 41st Street.

