Noem Funds Second Century Habitat Initiative

Completes Work on Bills Passed During 2019 Legislative Session

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem yesterday signed SB176, a bill to increase habitat programs and strengthen the future of pheasant hunting in South Dakota.

“The first century of pheasant hunting put South Dakota on the map as a destination for every hunter,” said Noem. “In recent years, however, pheasant numbers have dropped and habitat lands have diminished. The bill I signed this week is a step to reverse those trends. By investing in habitat preservation and expansion, we can preserve our outdoor traditions and ensure the second century of pheasant hunting is as great as the first.”

Each year, 81,000 non-resident pheasant hunters spend more than $156 million in South Dakota – a significant engine to tourism, the state’s second largest industry.

“As South Dakota’s Sportsman in Chief, I’m committed to expanding habitat and pheasant hunting opportunities for the next generation,” Noem continued. “My Second Century Initiative gets kids outside, protects our native grasslands, and continues our state’s incredible outdoor legacy.”

SB176 allocates $1 million that may be matched with private donations and federal conservation programs. The money will be administered by officials with the Second Century Habitat Fund for the protection and enhancement of wildlife habitat.

SB176 goes into effect on June 28.

Noem signed the following legislation on March 29:

• HB1186 – An act to repeal the termination of the juvenile detention cost-sharing fund

• SB176 – An act to make an appropriation for the second century habitat fund

With these bill signings, the governor has completed her work on the bills passed during the 2019 legislative session.

###

Like this: Like Loading...