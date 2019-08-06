Noel Hamiel in RCJ: New petitioner legislation adds transparency

Former State Representative Noem Hamiel has some concerns about who is funding our elections and the people who are circulating petitions. And in a column in the Rapid City Journal this weekend, he writes that a recent law that was passed to require the people who collect your personal information in street corners to register with the state:
Opponents, fresh and frisky from a court victory over Initiated Measure 24, which would have banned out-of-state contributions to ballot question committees, see the challenge to HB1094 in a similar light: It’s also unconstitutional, unfairly targets those who carry petitions and attempts to hamstring the ballot measure process.
Their arguments have some merit, but there is another side, well expressed by the law’s chief advocate, Rep. Jon Hansen of Dell Rapids. Hansen said he “witnessed first-hand manipulation” by circulators in the past. And, he said, the law ensures that the process is “grassroots politics in its purest form.”
and…
As I re-read the law and took a closer look at the actual forms that petition circulators and sponsors would be required to fill out, it was apparent that they set a higher standard than before. But why not? Petitions will still be circulated. Signatures will still be collected. The difference is that voters will know a whole lot more about who’s doing the petitioning, and that would be a good thing.
Our Government has a responsibility for the public good. Knowing that the people who are out collecting our personal information are not sex offenders or criminals, as well as knowing that they’re following the law regarding that only South Dakota residents may circulate petitions is not a bad thing.
As Noel indicates – it actually provides more transparency to the process. And that’s always welcome.
Great article Noel.
It would be absolutely silly if this law is struck down. You have to register to vote, but not to circulate petitions? This is much-needed transparency from a process that has been abused.
Will Cory have to pay attorney fees when he loses?