Sioux Falls, S.D. – Kristi Noem will be in Sioux Falls on Monday, February 12, at 10:00am(CT) to hold a listening session with local business leaders about the impact of rising crime on the area’s economy.

WHAT: Noem to Hold Public Safety Listening Session with Area Businesses

WHEN: Monday, February 12 – 10:00AM (CT)

WHERE: Sioux Falls Design Center (108 W. 11th Street, Sioux Falls)

