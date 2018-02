Noem in Sioux Falls, Vermillion and Yankton Friday for Campaign Kickoff Tour

Sioux Falls, S.D. – Kristi Noem will be in Sioux Falls, Vermillion and Yankton on Friday, February 23, as part of her statewide campaign kickoff tour. During the tour, Noem will host events in rural Hamlin County, Pierre, Rapid City, Sturgis, Aberdeen, Sioux Falls, Yankton, Vermillion and Mitchell.

WHAT: Noem to Open Sioux Falls Campaign Headquarters

WHEN: Friday, February 21 at 9:45AM (CT)

WHERE: Sioux Falls Campaign Headquarters (3300 S. Holly Avenue, Sioux Falls)

WHAT: Noem to Meet with USD College Republicans

WHEN: Friday, February 23 – 12:00PM (CT)

WHERE: Muenster University Center (414 E. Clark Street, Vermillion)

WHAT: Noem to Hold Listening Session on Housing Challenges

WHEN: Friday, February 23 – 1:30PM (CT)

WHERE: Chamber of Commerce (116 Market Street, Vermillion)

WHAT: Noem to Hold Listening Session on Vocational Training

WHEN: Friday, February 23 – 3:30PM (CT)

WHERE: Kolberg Pioneer Trading Center (700 W 21st Street, Yankton)

