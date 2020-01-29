Noem Introduces Anti-Rioting Legislation to Keep South Dakotans and Their Property Safe

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem today sent the final version of her anti-rioting legislation to legislators, tribal leaders, state’s attorneys, and other stakeholders.

“As governor, my duty is to protect South Dakota’s people and property,” said Noem. “In unprecedented fashion, consulting with stakeholders, we’ve put together legislation that promotes law and order, protects the community against violence, and safeguards our state’s legitimate interest in protecting our people and their property, all while upholding constitutional rights of free speech and lawful assembly. I look forward to working with the legislature to make sure we give our law enforcement the tools they need to keep our people and their property safe.”

Noem’s legislation accomplishes three objectives:

Repeals the sections that the federal court struck down in a September 2019 decision; Replaces those sections with a new crime of incitement to riot within the confines of the law; and Updates the riot and riot boosting civil actions to mirror the updated riot and incitement to riot crimes

Click here to download Noem’s legislation. Click here to download an explanation of Noem’s legislation.

Once filed, the legislation will be available at sdlegislature.gov.

###