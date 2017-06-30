Noem Introduces Bill to Expand AMBER Alert System in Indian Country

Washington, D.C. – Rep. Kristi Noem today introduced the AMBER Alert in Indian Country Act, which would expand the AMBER Alert child abduction warning system on Native American reservations.

“The FBI lists more than 7,000 Native American children as missing today and yet law enforcement on many reservations lack critical access to the AMBER Alert system,” said Noem. “Time is of the essence in these situations. The more people we can engage in searching for a missing child, the better our chances are of a safe recovery. The AMBER Alert system has been instrumental in many cases, but its reach needs to be extended to Indian Country.”

The AMBER Alert in Indian Country Act would clarify that Indian tribes are eligible for Department of Justice (DOJ) grants that help assemble AMBER Alert systems for law enforcement agencies. Additionally, the DOJ currently operates a pilot program that offers AMBER Alert training services to tribes, but this legislation would make the initiative permanent while enhancing oversight.

Earlier this year, more than 100 gathered in Pine Ridge to raise awareness about the number of missing and murdered Native women and girls, which is said to occur at “epidemic” levels. Noem also cosponsored legislation to name May 5 as the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Native Women and Girls.

###

Facebook Twitter