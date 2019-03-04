Noem Introduces Pipeline Legislative Package
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem today proposed two bills for pipeline construction.
“The legislative package introduced today will help ensure the Keystone XL pipeline and other future pipeline projects are built in a safe and efficient manner while protecting our state and counties from extraordinary law enforcement costs in the event of riots,” said Noem.
“I’m a supporter of property rights, freedom of speech, and freedom of assembly. We should celebrate differences of opinion, but here in South Dakota, we will have the rule of law, because rioters do not control economic development in our state. This package creates a legal avenue, if necessary, to go after out-of-state money funding riots that go beyond expressing a viewpoint but instead aim to slowdown the pipeline build. It allows us to follow the money for riots and cut it off at the source,” continued Noem.
Governor Noem and her team have met with TransCanada, public safety, law enforcement officials, lawmakers, and other stakeholders since before taking office to discuss the Keystone XL pipeline project and to listen and develop legislative solutions that allow for an orderly construction process for this pipeline and others. The legislation is the result of those discussions.
The legislative package has two parts. First, it creates the Pipeline Engagement Activity Coordination Expenses (PEACE) fund for the coordination of law enforcement expenditures. It also includes a transparent process for fees and other funds to be collected through a variety of sources to pay for the extraordinary costs associated with the pipeline construction incurred by the state and counties. Second, it creates a second fund and legal remedies to pursue out-of-state money funding the riots aiming to shut down the pipeline build.
“I support an all-of-the-above energy policy and that includes the ability to safely move energy resources to where they are needed but this national priority could become a flashpoint in my state. This next-generation pipeline funding model was developed to directly address issues caused by out-of-state rioters funded by out-of-state interests that have attacked nearby projects. The current model for developing major energy infrastructure projects clearly needed an update,” continued Noem.
“Under the PEACE fund and the Riot Recovery Fund, the state, counties, federal government, pipeline companies and rioters will share in law enforcement costs,” concluded Noem. “This first-of-its-kind plan is a transparent way to spread costs and risk without raising taxes.”
###
Agree 100 percent. I support Kristi’s “all-of-the-above energy policy that includes the ability to safely move energy resources to where they are needed.”
Although we can ignore all the chicken littles claiming the world will end in 2030, we do need to plan a sustainable, realistic path toward clean energy. For the next 70-80 years, humanity will — gradually – move away from fossil fuels and toward clean, renewable energy sources. So that we don’t starve / freeze in the interim, we’ll need to utilize what’s available in the most intelligent, sensible ways. There’s a creative solution set that values conservation AND economic growth, maintaining a rough balance between them rather than obliterating one to serve the other. Reasonable people can disagree regarding exactly where the ideal balance exists without accusing each other of genocide. For example, a well-engineered pipeline is more environmentally-friendly than is shipping the same fuel volume by train and truck. A perfect solution? No. Just an upgrade.
The so called well-engineered pipe is imported from India and China.
The deadline to introduce a bill is past, how can she be introducing new legislation?
Any rule can be waived with a 2/3rds vote of the body.
I’m neutral on the pipelines and they should be held accountable for the added expenses. They thought we should kiss their butts for coming through our state before and even threatened to put their pumping stations across the borders if we didn’t do as they wanted. All the while we acted like a blind squirrel who found a nut and they got treated like the plague elsewhere.
Anonymous at 3:02, we do not send the victims of a crime the bill for the damages.
When somebody is engaged in a lawful activity, and somebody else causes a lot of damage while trying to interfere, the bill needs to be sent to the perpetrators, not the victims.
This ought to be obvious.
If they are going to demonstrate on the Standing Rock Reservation, then why should the state of SD be responsible for security and clean-up?
Oil is going to be around for a looonnnggg time.. dont worry. “Fossil fuel” is a coined term.. the fact is its just as renewable as wind or solar. But ssshhhhh… dont tell anyone that;)…
I’m not sure I have any objections to these bills, but I don’t understanding why she is introducing them with 6 days left of the legislative session? Are these bills really going to get a full vetting?