Noem Invites Trump to South Dakota at Legislature’s Request

Washington, D.C. – Rep. Kristi Noem today invited President Trump to visit South Dakota, highlighting the historic significance of Mount Rushmore and Crazy Horse as well as the state’s thriving economy. Noem’s request came after the South Dakota Legislature passed Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 1, which formally invited President Trump to the state.

“As we work together to improve the path to prosperity for all Americans, I hope you visit South Dakota, and particularly, the faces etched in stone that memorialize the foundation upon which America’s greatness rests,” wrote Noem.

The text of the letter follows:

January 24, 2017

The Honorable Donald Trump

President of the United States of America

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Washington, D.C. 20500

Dear Mr. President,

George Washington’s leadership, Thomas Jefferson’s commitment to liberty, Theodore Roosevelt’s roughrider spirit, Abraham Lincoln’s ode to freedom: These pillars of American greatness are captured on Mount Rushmore’s cliffs and brought to life by the people of the Great State of South Dakota. With this in mind, I am writing today to invite you to visit our state and America’s memorial to democracy.

Additionally, just a few miles from Mount Rushmore rests the immense mountain carving of Crazy Horse, a legendary Native American leader. The formation, which is the world’s largest in-progress mountain carving, will reach hundreds of feet into the air and stand as a lasting symbol of the role Native Americans have played in the growth and development of our nation.

Finally, I would note that South Dakota serves as a microcosm of American innovation and prosperity. From the farms and ranches that span the heartland to the high-tech manufacturing and entrepreneurship taking hold in the state’s cities and towns, South Dakota has found a way to weather the national economic recession. Our state is consistently listed as a top state for businesses and has maintained one of the nation’s lowest unemployment rates.

As we work together to improve the path to prosperity for all Americans, I hope you visit South Dakota, and particularly, the faces etched in stone that memorialize the foundation upon which America’s greatness rests. This is an invitation I extend with the support of nearly two dozen state lawmakers, who, as one of their first legislative acts in 2017, introduced and passed Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 1, inviting you to visit our state. I look forward to your response.

Sincerely,

KRISTI NOEM

Member of Congress

