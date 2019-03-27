Noem Issues Style and Form Veto for SB176

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem today issued a Style and Form Veto for SB176 to fix a drafting error and clarify legislative intent. Noem sent the following message to the South Dakota Senate:

Dear Mr. President Rhoden and Members of the Senate:

I respectfully return Senate Bill 176 with the following recommendation as to STYLE and FORM. Senate Bill 176 is An Act to make an appropriation for the second century habitat fund.

Senate Bill 176 appropriates $1 million in one-time funds for pheasant habitat. Throughout the legislative debate on this bill, it was understood that these funds would come from dollars available in Fiscal Year 2019. That was how the bill was originally proposed and how it was explained throughout the legislative process. Even in the last week of the legislative session, materials prepared by legislators and legislative staff included these funds in the Fiscal Year 2019 budget.

As Senate Bill 176 passed in its final form, however, it did not include an effective date in Fiscal Year 2019. To carry out the objective of this bill in a manner consistent with the Legislature’s clear intent, I recommend the following Style and Form correction to the Enrolled version of Senate Bill 176:

On Page 1, after Section 5, insert “Section 6. This Act is effective on June 28, 2019.”

This clarification will allow the funds to be included in the Fiscal Year 2019 budget, as was intended. Because June 28, 2019 is ninety days from the final day of the legislative session, this effective date would not require an emergency clause.

I respectfully request you concur with my recommendation as to STYLE and FORM.

Kristi Noem

Governor

