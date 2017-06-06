Noem, Johnson Reintroduce Bill to Keep Fugitives Off Social Security

Washington, D.C. – Reps. Kristi Noem (R-SD) and Sam Johnson (R-TX) today reintroduced the Control Unlawful Fugitive Felon (CUFF) Act. If enacted, the legislation would prohibit individuals with outstanding felony warrants or parole violations from receiving Social Security disability or retirement payments. The bill is estimated to save taxpayers $4.92 billion, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

“It’s incredible to think that a wanted felon can evade prosecution for months – even years – and yet somehow still receive government-issued checks every 30 days or so,” said Noem. “I’m proud to again join Congressman Johnson in introducing this commonsense legislation. Taxpayers shouldn’t be asked to make payments to people who are running from the law. It’s as simple as that.”

“The fact that fugitives can collect benefits off the backs of hardworking, law abiding taxpayers is appalling,” said Johnson, Chairman of the Ways and Means Social Security Subcommittee. “Even worse, these benefits can help felons further evade the law. That’s why I’m pleased to join Congresswoman Noem in reintroducing this commonsense Law and Order bill. It’s the right thing to do – both for the safety of and respect for all upstanding American citizens.”

The CUFF Act discontinues Social Security and Supplemental Security Income benefits for those with an outstanding warrant or parole violation. The legislation only applies to individuals subject to felony charges, or a crime carrying a minimum term of one or more years in prison. Benefits can be restored once the individual resolves any outstanding issues.

###

