Noem Joins Trump in Announcing New Market Opportunity for US Soybeans

Washington, D.C. – Rep. Kristi Noem today joined President Donald Trump in announcing that the European Union has agreed to import more U.S. soybeans. In a Rose Garden address, President Trump announced a “new phase” of the US-EU trade relationship, one in which the two economies would work toward “zero tariffs” on non-auto industrial goods.

“Markets around the globe are eager to buy our commodities, because there is no one who produces better quality products than American farmers and ranchers,” said Noem. “Today is a meaningful step toward restoring market access for producers, who have borne the brunt of China’s retaliatory tariffs. But we must keep charging forward with proposals to approve year-round E-15 and increase market access in the Asia-Pacific and beyond, among others. Farmers and ranchers don’t want to rely on aid packages, they crave new market opportunities, like the one secured today.”

As a member of the House Ways and Means Trade Subcommittee, Noem has emerged as a leader on ag-related trade issues. Earlier this month, Noem welcomed Scott VanderWal , a Volga-area farmer and president of the South Dakota Farm Bureau, to testify before the Subcommittee on the impact of China’s retaliatory tariffs. The hearing gave Congress the opportunity to hear directly from producers about the effects of tariffs on U.S. agriculture and rural communities.

Furthermore, this spring, Noem led 46 members of the U.S. House of Representatives in a letter to President Trump on the issue. The letter warned: “All our hard-won gains in Farm Country are at serious risk of being wiped away because China is threatening retaliation against American farmers.” In July, she also partnered with Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds in urging the Administration to prioritize ag producers.

