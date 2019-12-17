Noem Meets with President Trump, Vice President Pence in White House to Discuss Regulatory Reform

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem yesterday met with President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and six other governors at the White House to highlight South Dakota’s deregulatory accomplishments and discuss further work to scale back regulations at the federal and state levels.

Noem, Vice President Pence, and President Trump discuss regulatory reform at the White House on December 16.

“I appreciate the President’s commitment to streamlining occupational licensing and reciprocity,” said Noem. “I’m committed to putting people over paperwork and eliminating unnecessary regulations in South Dakota.”

This year, Noem signed HB1111 into law, which eases the professional licensing process for the spouses of military members assigned to Ellsworth Air Force base or other locations in South Dakota.

“More than 20 percent of military spouses cited state licensing regulations as one of their greatest challenges,” said Noem. “The law we enacted this year changed that reality for South Dakota’s military families, fast-tracking military spouses through the licensing process and expanding the experienced talent pool of South Dakota’s workforce.”

South Dakota is the second least-regulated state in the nation, with only 44,000 regulatory restrictions.

