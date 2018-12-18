Noem Names Appointment for Veterans Affairs Secretary

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor-elect Kristi Noem today announced that Greg Whitlock will join her administration as Secretary for Veterans Affairs.

“The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs should operate as a rally point, providing resources, support, and guidance to the state’s 72,000 veterans,” said Governor-elect Noem. “Greg Whitlock is a proven champion for veterans and brings with him a real-life perspective of issues South Dakota veterans face every day. Greg has lived a life of service and patriotism, he leads by example, and he shares my vision for the future of South Dakota veteran care. I’m grateful to have him on my team, and I look forward to the ways we will work together to prioritize South Dakota’s bravest men and women.”

“I want to thank Governor-elect Noem for the opportunity to continue serving South Dakota veterans and their families,” said Greg Whitlock. “I’ve dedicated my life to serving our country and state, and I’m honored to join Governor-elect Noem’s vision to expand employment opportunities and improve customer service for the people who’ve selflessly defended freedom.”

Whitlock, a Selby native, has served in the South Dakota Army National Guard since 1975. A decorated serviceman, he’s received numerous accolades including two Meritorious Service Medals, four Army Commendation Medals, four Army Achievement Medals, an Iraq Campaign Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

Currently the Military and Veterans Service Representative for Noem’s congressional office, Whitlock was influential in advocating for an East River veteran cemetery and fought to preserve the Hot Springs VA Hospital. Since 2015, Whitlock has liaised with federal agencies on behalf of hundreds of South Dakota veterans.

Whitlock currently resides in Watertown with his wife, Michelle. They have four children – Ryan, Will, Jake, and Hannah – and one grandson, Caiden.

