Noem not focused on presidential race at moment, devoting attention to South Dakota

From the Argus Leader, Governor Kristi Noem is not looking at running for President and has her eyes set on South Dakota:

In a call with KWAT, a Watertown-based radio station on Monday morning, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem hopped on the airwaves and said she’s focusing on the state, rather than considering a presidential bid at the moment.

and..

“President Trump is in the race and right now, I don’t see a path for victory with anybody else with him in the race and the situation as it sits today, but I think people should saddle up,” Noem said.