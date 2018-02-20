Noem: NRA is Welcome to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, SD — Kristi Noem today released the following statement in the wake of the Dallas, Texas, Mayor Pro Tem asking the NRA to relocate their convention:

“The NRA would be welcome to South Dakota. We understand the freedoms and liberties that come with defending our Second Amendment, how it allows us to protect our families and carry on South Dakota’s cherished hunting traditions. Especially after a successful Pheasant Fest and Stock Show, South Dakota is ready, and we would be proud to celebrate those freedoms and traditions as host of the NRA Convention.”

Noem, who is a lifetime member of the NRA and once owned a hunting lodge in northeast South Dakota, has been a proud defender of the Second Amendment. Most recently, Noem led the U.S. House in passing national concealed carry legislation.

###

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...