Noem Orders Capitol Flags at Half-Staff to Honor Former Lawmaker

PIERRE, S.D. – Gov. Kristi Noem has ordered flags at the South Dakota State Capitol to be flown at half-staff from 8am until sunset on Wednesday, January 9, 2019, to honor the life of former state legislator Kenneth “K.O.” Kauth of Huron.

Kauth served in the State House of Representatives from 1969 to 1978.

A memorial service for Kauth will be held on Tuesday, January 8, at 6:30pm at Welter Funeral Home in Huron.

