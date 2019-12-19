Noem Orders Capitol Flags at Half-Staff to Honor Former Legislator

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem has ordered flags at the South Dakota State Capitol to be flown at half-staff from 8 a.m. until sunset on Friday, December 20, 2019, to honor the life of Sheldon Songstad, a former legislator.

Songstad served in the South Dakota House of Representatives from 1971 until 1974 and the South Dakota Senate from 1975 until 1978 and 1985 until 1988. A memorial service for Songstad will be held at 10:30 a.m. at East Side Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls.

