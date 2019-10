Noem Orders Flags at Half-Staff to Honor Elijah Cummings

PIERRE, S.D. – Upon the directive of President Donald Trump, Governor Kristi Noem today ordered flags across the state to be flown at half-staff beginning immediately until sunset on October 18, 2019, in memory of Representative Elijah E. Cummings.

Cummings was a current member of the U.S. House of Representatives for Maryland’s 7th congressional district. He served in that capacity since 1996.

###