Noem, Others Discuss Death Tax Impact

NOEM DISCUSSES DEATH TAX IMPACT ON FAMILY’S FARM

ROGER SCHULLER – CLAREMONT, SOUTH DAKOTA

“To a family who has farmed the same land for a hundred years, nothing is more important than passing the business on to the next generation. We want to hand off the land to our son and grandchildren, but paying the Estate Tax bill could force us to sell land or go into debt. Congresswoman Noem is a family farmer who understands the burden created by inheritance taxes and we are grateful that she is working to eliminate them. Getting rid of the Estate Tax will protect our livelihoods and our communities.” [emphasis added]

132 ORGANIZATIONS SIGN LETTER SUPPORTING BILL

Family Business Coalition – View Full Letter

Palmer Schoening, Chairman of the Family Business Coalition said: “… The Death Tax Repeal Act of 2017 provides much needed relief to family business owners and farmers working with the intent to pass their businesses to the next generation. … Family businesses are important pillars in the communities that they are a part of and provide the majority of jobs in the country. According to the Harvard Business Review family businesses account for 60 percent of workers and 78 percent of new jobs.” [emphasis added]

