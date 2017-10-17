Noem passes on signing Jackley campaign pledge.

From the Argus Leader, it sounds like Kristi Noem is taking a pass on signing the clean campaign pledge requested earlier today by GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Marty Jackley:
Noem said Tuesday that she’s not interested in “campaign PR stunts.” Noem says she’s pledging to residents to take on tough tasks in Pierre to improve South Dakota.
Name one campaign that ever won after offering one of these pledges. Voters don’t care about clean campaign pledges. Marty is getting bad advice. If he thinks he’s gained any ground with this he’s mistaken.
I would agree. This is a misstep.
Kristi’s poll numbers must be in free fall. Usually only candidates who are behind reject clean campaign pledges. That State Fair straw poll showing Marty way up might be pretty accurate
effect on elections I will leave to others, but there is no question that the issues addressed in it our the number one concern of many GOP primary voters, who hope the race doesn’t denigrate into a mud fight between two candidates that most like.
If it is “the number one concern” by so “many” voters, maybe Marty should sign a pledge not contingent on Kristi’s signature…or just lead by example.
Everyone would like to see these two run clean, issues based campaigns. They are both individuals of the highest character and South Dakota is fortunate to have this quality of candidates willing to serve as Governor. I do however agree that this was nothing more than an ill advised campaign PR stunt. We don’t need a piece of paper talking about running a clean campaign, we need candidates showing us they can and will run a clean campaign.
Yeah I had heard Noem’s numbers were falling fast and hard. This certainly confirms it. LOL
Generally it’s the losing candidate that sends out attention seeking pledges.
Johnson says stuff like this too. It’s confusing because no one has been mudslinging at all. It’s not a thing.
When people want a clean campaign, it’s character that that asks for a race without name calling. It’s too bad a candidate cannot agree to some playground rules.
It doesn’t have to get bad to agree to not go there.
It also strikes me as funny when someone won’t agree to run on accomplishments. Quick, someone list all the bills that Noem has sponsored that have passed?