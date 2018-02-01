Noem Pledges: No Tax Increases

Sioux Falls, S.D. – Kristi Noem today signed the Taxpayer Protection Pledge, making a written commitment to the taxpayers of South Dakota to oppose all tax increases.

“Over the years, I’ve not only opposed tax increases, but successfully fought to deliver one of the largest tax cuts in American history,” said Noem. “This month, taxpayers will see these tax cuts reflected in their paychecks, and for most, that means a pay raise. South Dakota has long been a low-tax state. We are just one of seven states without an income tax. We need to keep it that way. But we also need to fight proposed increases to the state property tax and the state sales tax. As governor, I pledge to veto any and all efforts to increase taxes. You’ve worked hard for your money. The government needs to respect that.”

February marks the first month in which the tax cuts Noem helped negotiate will be reflected in workers’ paychecks. The legislation not only protected taxpayers from a tax increase, but delivered a fairer tax code that is projected to increase the average family’s after-tax income by $4,000. Noem was also a member of the House Taxation Committee while serving in the state legislature.

