Noem Pledges: No Tax Increases
Sioux Falls, S.D. – Kristi Noem today signed the Taxpayer Protection Pledge, making a written commitment to the taxpayers of South Dakota to oppose all tax increases.
“Over the years, I’ve not only opposed tax increases, but successfully fought to deliver one of the largest tax cuts in American history,” said Noem. “This month, taxpayers will see these tax cuts reflected in their paychecks, and for most, that means a pay raise. South Dakota has long been a low-tax state. We are just one of seven states without an income tax. We need to keep it that way. But we also need to fight proposed increases to the state property tax and the state sales tax. As governor, I pledge to veto any and all efforts to increase taxes. You’ve worked hard for your money. The government needs to respect that.”
February marks the first month in which the tax cuts Noem helped negotiate will be reflected in workers’ paychecks. The legislation not only protected taxpayers from a tax increase, but delivered a fairer tax code that is projected to increase the average family’s after-tax income by $4,000. Noem was also a member of the House Taxation Committee while serving in the state legislature.
Read my lips!
Didn’t Kristi say pledges were PR stunts and campaign gimmicks?
I think she said Marty’s “clean campaign pledge” was a stunt…not pledges in general. Remember, the one that didn’t count unless she signed it?
As much as i don’t care for pledges, this is a policy pledge, not a campaign pledge. And she doesn’t need anyone else to sign it to keep her word.
It will so good to have Kristi Noem in Pierre and kick out the old boys who have been running the place forever like Jackley
Justin,
You are correct. I was so vehement in dissing Marty’s pledge deal I got accused of being a Kristi troll. Well, I am ready to get accused of being a Marty troll.
She is running for Governor. Property taxes are the prerogative of local governments. If a school district, city, or county decides to increase their property taxes, unless she lives in the boundaries of that taxing district, whether as Governor, US Rep, or private citizen, Kristi Noem’s opinion is of no import and she should mind her own business.
What is up with all this Nanny Statism all of a sudden?
It looks to me like Krisit is stepping up her campaign…
More videos…2nd amendment and Veterans; some statements on positions and videos….
and so it begins….the real campaign
It looks to me like Kristi is running behind. Pledges like this are often the tactic of lagging campaigns who are desperate to gain traction.
Kristi’s “real” campaign will begin when she invades her war chest and tarts to drive us all nuts with TV commercials.
Oh subsidy queen why would we vote for you.A person who wants the office but scared to hold town hall meetings in front of constituents who will hold hr accountable.How those farm subsidies.Lewis
So we can clean out Pierre!
I think it will be Jackley and Sutton.Go back and take care of your small farm.Its tough on the farm right.Don’t forget that health care and big pension when you turn 62 from the tax payers.