Noem Previews President Trump’s State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Kristi Noem today issued the following video statement in advance of President Trump’s first State of the Union address.

“Tonight, we will hear from President Trump in his first State of the Union address, and I’m hopeful he will report that the State of our Union is strong, safe and proud,” says Noem in the video. “To me, his first year in office will be remembered as the year in which the American people gained control again.”



Noem continues:

“I think it’s easy to forget how bad things were, how many businesses were failing because of overreaching regulations, how few people had received raises because taxes were just too high, how many illegal immigrants were crossing our borders, and how little respect our law enforcement officers were given. In one year, we’ve turned a lot of that around.

“More than 1,600 regulations have been repealed. We repealed Obamacare’s individual mandate. There’s been a crackdown on border security. And we got tax reform signed into law, cutting people’s taxes, leading to pay increases for millions, and sparking excitement in our economy that we haven’t seen in a decade.

“There is still more to do, and I expect President Trump to talk about that tonight too – especially when it comes to his infrastructure plan and some of the national security challenges we face. But momentum is building. We’re moving in the right direction. And I’m extremely honored to be part of it all.”

###

