Noem Pushes for Tax Reform Passage ahead of House Vote

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Kristi Noem spoke on the House floor this evening, urging her colleagues to vote in favor of the House tax reform package she helped draft. Noem pointed to key provisions she’s helped champion, including lower tax rates, a dramatically expanded Child Tax Credit, the Child Care Credit, and the repeal of the Death Tax. The House is expected to vote on the legislation Thursday.