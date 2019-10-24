Noem Releases Statement after Parties Involved in DRA v. Noem File for Settlement

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem today released the following statement after the parties involved in Dakota Rural Action v. Noem filed for a settlement:

“Today, my team reached an agreement that will resolve the Dakota Rural Action v. Noem litigation. If the court approves our agreement, the state can begin work to update crimes that have been on the books since South Dakota became a state. We remain focused on preserving law and order while protecting the right to free speech and peaceful assembly. It’s important to note that it is still illegal to riot in South Dakota. No one has the right to incite violence.

My team and I are continuing to work to protect people, property, and the environment, all while making sure the crimes on our books are in line with current constitutional law.”

