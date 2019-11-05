Noem Releases Statement on USDA Hemp Guidelines
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem today issued the following statement regarding the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) new regulatory guidelines for industrial hemp:
“USDA’s guidelines are out, but my position on legalizing industrial hemp has not changed. I remain opposed to industrial hemp in South Dakota because of the impact it will have on public safety and law enforcement’s ability to enforce drug laws.
USDA does not preempt a state’s ability to adopt stronger requirements or prohibit production. South Dakota state law prohibits industrial hemp production, and that statute still stands. The guidelines do require the State to permit interstate transportation of hemp. My team is working to ensure we have proper procedures in place so this doesn’t become something that weakens our drug laws.
Conversations around hemp will continue, and I will continue to make the case that legalizing hemp will legalize marijuana by default.”
###
The continued ignorance shown by it Governor is astounding.
So it’s being transported through the state, meaning LE has to deal with it in any case, but our farmers can’t grow and harvest it themselves because reasons?
But Billie Sutton was so horrible.
I guess she supports big govt deciding for us rather than allowing individual liberty and personal responsibility. When did Republicans add that to the platform?
The ignorance from this administration is truly outstanding. She has zero faith in LE or counties to distinguish hemp from marijuana. The State already has the ability to 1) determine if someone is under the influence of marijuana for purposes of DWI and 2) determine THC concentration in marijuana. She keeps hanging her hat on that it will “weaken drug laws”. The truth is SD LE is supported by fines and court costs paid by Defendants who plead guilty to marijuana possession. Nothing happens with those low level cases – no jail time – just increased fine and suspended jail. Should SD legalize, it would be on the administration’s shoulders to make up that difference – something they cannot do.
Careful Kristi, dig in too far and your going to convince people to vote for that constitutional amendment. You barely won the election remember.
The hue and cry for “industrial hemp” is emanating from the marijuana enthusiasts not from the ag community. The market for the fiber and grain is, as yet, not sufficient to encourage farmers to take a chance on growing it. See https://www.newschannel5.com/news/hemp-farmers-cant-find-places-to-sell-crop-not-enough-processors. This is not an ag frenzy. It’s a CBD and marijuana frenzy. That makes it a public health issue and a law enforcement issue.
Yet the loud voices, whose objective is to legalize recreational marijuana, continue to claim that it’s an ag issue. I am appreciative that Governor Noem recognizes the real issue here and stands firmly against it.
So we shouldn’t be in the forefront? We should wait until the market has already been controlled by other States?