Noem releases Tourism plan

Tourism is SD’s #2 industry. We need to attract the workforce necessary to meet their needs. I’ve heard from too many that they’d love to stay open for a “shoulder” season, but can’t recruit enough workers. We’re going to change that. #SDOnTheMove

SD has pheasant hunting, Custer State Park, Great Plains Zoo, Glacial Lakes, MtRushmore! Loved being part of the excitement when I ran our hunting lodge and ready to be SD’s Salesperson in Chief. I commit to always asking what more we can do to attract tourism to SD. #SDOnTheMove

There are two things families should never have to worry about when coming to South Dakota: Safety or their ability to have an incredible time. Both top my priority list. #SDOnTheMove

