Noem releases Tourism plan

From Kristi’s Facebook page:
Tourism is SD’s #2 industry. We need to attract the workforce necessary to meet their needs. I’ve heard from too many that they’d love to stay open for a “shoulder” season, but can’t recruit enough workers. We’re going to change that. #SDOnTheMove
SD has pheasant hunting, Custer State Park, Great Plains Zoo, Glacial Lakes, MtRushmore! Loved being part of the excitement when I ran our hunting lodge and ready to be SD’s Salesperson in Chief. I commit to always asking what more we can do to attract tourism to SD. #SDOnTheMove
There are two things families should never have to worry about when coming to South Dakota: Safety or their ability to have an incredible time. Both top my priority list. #SDOnTheMove
I like how she asks what “we the people” would like to do to attract more tourism to the state. REFRESHING not just a talk at me approach.
Seriously? I this some kind of joke?
The headline says she released a tourism plan, but I don’t really see a plan in this press release? Can anyone decipher this?