Noem Seeks Public Input for District 35 Senate Nomination

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem is seeking public input for a District 35 Senate vacancy. The opening was created after current State Senator Lyndi DiSanto announced her resignation effective December 31, 2019.

“State legislators are ambassadors for their home districts, and I look forward to collaborating with folks in District 35 to find a qualified, dedicated public servant to represent this district,” said Noem.

Those wishing to be considered for the appointment, or to offer nominations, should email Rachel Graves at Rachel.Graves@state.sd.us. Nominations should include the candidate’s name, current physical address, telephone number, and relevant background information. All nomination materials must be submitted by December 11, 2019.

###