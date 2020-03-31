Noem Signs 11 Bills
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem signs 11 bills today.
- HB 1295 An Act to revise certain provisions regarding contagious disease control and enforcement and to declare an emergency.
- HB 1296 An Act to revise the authority of the Governor in times of a disaster, act of terrorism, or emergency and to declare an emergency.
- HB 1298 An Act to provide for the postponement of certain elections and to declare an emergency.
- SB 20 An Act to create a monitor to review and respond to complaints related to the care provided to youth in the custody or care of certain care facilities, treatment centers, and programs.
- SB 75 An Act to provide for a habitat stamp on hunting and fishing licenses.
- SB 187 An Act to revise certain provisions regarding reemployment assistance benefits in response to Coronavirus Disease 2019 and to declare an emergency.
- SB 188 An Act to account for educational opportunities provided to students during a state of emergency and to declare an emergency.
- SB 189 An Act to provide exemptions from certain requirements for the 2019-2020 school year and to declare an emergency.
- SB 190 An Act to revise certain driver licensing requirements to allow for an extension during a statewide emergency or disaster and to declare an emergency.
- SB 192 An Act to create the small business economic disaster relief subfund, to provide for the transfer of certain funds into the subfund, to authorize the Economic Development Finance Authority to make a grant to the subfund, to provide for the continuous appropriation of the subfund, and to declare an emergency.
- SB 193 An Act to revise Senate Bill 38, An Act to revise the General Appropriations Act for fiscal year 2020, as previously enacted by the Ninety-fifth Session of the South Dakota Legislature.
##