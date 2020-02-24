Noem Signs 14 Bills

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem today signed the following pieces of legislation:

  • HB1020 – An Act to revise certain provisions regarding the use of exemption certificates.
  • HB1024 – An Act to make an appropriation for the payment of extraordinary litigation expenses and to declare an emergency.
  • HB1027 – An Act to make an appropriation from the coordinated natural resources conservation fund to the State Conservation Commission and to declare an emergency.
  • HB1029 – An Act to make an appropriation for costs related to suppression of wildfires in the state and to declare an emergency.
  • HB1040 – An Act to increase the frequency of background investigations for certain state employees.
  • HB1055 – An Act to revise certain provisions regarding the termination of a political committee under certain circumstances.
  • HB1061 – An Act to exempt vehicles owned by improvement districts from certain vehicle registration fees.
  • HB1066 – An Act to revise and repeal provisions regarding aviation.
  • HB1075 – An Act to repeal certain outdated provisions regarding annexation near airports.
  • HB1144 – An Act to remove the requirement for a ballot election in township elections if candidates are unopposed.
  • SB8 – An Act to revise certain provisions regarding insurance holding companies.
  • SB14 – An Act to revise registration requirements for motor vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, trailers, and semitrailers.
  • SB15 – An Act to revise certain provisions regarding the retention of motor vehicle title documents by the Department of Revenue.
  • SB62 – An Act to revise the membership and responsibilities of the South Dakota Board on Geographic Names.

