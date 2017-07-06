Noem squares off in town hall against people seeking socialized medicine

There are days when you wonder if we still live in the same country we were born into, as it seems people anymore are actively seeking a cradle-to-grave welfare state. Case in point, the crowd’s reaction at the recent town hall held by Kristi Noem, where people were cheering her warnings about socialized medicine:
“We have a 124 percent policy premium increase that has happened in South Dakota since Obamacare was signed into law,” said Noem, who is also running for governor of South Dakota in 2018.
and…
The philosophical divide was perhaps most starkly on display after the congresswoman sounded alarms about the shrinking number of private health insurance providers in the state.
“We used to have 17 health insurance companies in South Dakota. We have two today,” Noem said, adding that, “We are a year or two away from having government run health care.”
In reaction to Noem’s apparent reference to a universal, or single-payer, health care system, many in the audience erupted in loud cheers and thunderous applause.
“And that probably answers a lot of people’s questions,” Noem said as the clapping died down. “Because you know that I am not in favor of government-run health care. We’re probably going to fundamentally disagree on that.”
Way back in the early 1990s when I worked at the Division of Insurance, one of the biggest concerns for the State regulator was insurance availability – the reality was that health insurers were pulling out of the market left and right, because it was not profitable for them to operate in the state.
And as Congresswoman Noem pointed out, we’ve been moving in a negative direction ever since. We’re down to two.
Between calls for “free tuition at colleges” and now, what we’re basically seeing as calls for “socialized medicine, or government-run single payer health care,” it should give us all great pause about the kind of country we’re creating for ourselves, because it looks a lot like the kind of system that has collapsed nations such as the Soviet Union and Venezuela.
“The Goverment of free stuff” is not sustainable. And no one should fool themselves into thinking it could work here.
Spot-on, socialized medicine devalues life. #charliesfight. #freemarket. Repeal, not Retain and Rename.
Yikes!
Hopefully some common sense folks are showing up at these events to make sure the press doesn’t get the impression that this is a majority opinion. The left is extremely energized right now and the right needs to take note or it will come back to bite us.
Go Kristi. Glad she pushed back on that idea.
Whether you support her for governor or not, we should all support her in moving away from Obamacare!
If you can’t take care of your own needs why not move? Go to California or New Yawk where they meet your every need and control your every thought. I guess if the twit in New Yawk, Cuomo, says conservatives aren’t welcome in New Yawk, we should be allowed to say that socialist takers aren’t welcome in South Dakota.
Some people say, “It takes all kinds to make the world”; I say, “It doesn’t take all kinds, there just are all kinds”. I think it is safe to say that if more people were self-reliant and had enough pride to not live off of the government (taxpayer) handouts, this would be a better country. Try to argue with that.
Those two insurance companies between the two of them offer 20 different plans, however.
The major reason health insurance companies have left South Dakota is because the ACA (ObamaCare) requires insurance companies to spend 80 % of their premiums on the actual costs of health care and not administrated costs. Most of those former 15 health insurance companies were only spending 65% of their premiums on actual health care costs. And when you consider that many socialist plans in other countries for years have worked with the 80% standard, that you would think that a system in a far more capitalistic society could naturally meet the 80% standard, but apparently many American insurance companies could not because they had too much of a “for profit” mentality at the expense of adequate and credible insurance plans….
And if Rep. Noem is against government run health care, then why does she always claim to support Medicare and Medicaid? And why was she so concerned about maintaining standards on the reservations with IHS, too?
Medicare is part of Social Security that elders have paid into for years. Medicaid is for those who cannot provide for their own needs. Fortunately, not everyone falls into either of these categories. We should provide for own need… nowhere in the Constitution does it state that you are to be provided health care.
Medicare is a separate federal trust fund from the one that governs Social Security. Actually, there are two trust funds for Medicare.
And regardless of who, what, or when, are the purposes of Medicaid, how can you say you are an advocate of Medicaid, when you claim to also be against government run health care? People who try to make this distinction remind me of those within the Tea Party movement who use to carry signs that said, “Keep the Government out of my Medicare”………HUH??????
Where does it say in the Constitution that farmers in South Dakota should have farm aid, too? Both farm aid, health care, as well as many other programs are by-products of the ‘commerce clause’ of the Constitution…. that’s where you can find it……. And if you do not believe that health care is commerce, then you have just deleted a 1/3 of the entire US economy, in order, to say that…..
Medicare is part of Social Security that elders have paid into for years. Medicaid is for those who cannot provide for their own needs. Fortunately, not everyone falls into either of these categories. We should provide for own need… nowhere in the Constitution does it state that you are to be provided health care.