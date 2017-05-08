Noem Statement on Confirmation of Heather Wilson as Air Force Secretary

Washington, D.C. – Rep. Kristi Noem today issued the following statement after the Senate confirmed Heather Wilson as Secretary of the Air Force:

“Throughout her career, Heather has continually answered the call to serve and exemplified forward-looking vision and bold leadership,” said Rep. Noem. “I look forward to her bringing that vision and leadership to our Air Force and the airmen who serve our nation. She will serve our country well and make South Dakotans proud.”

A graduate of the Air Force Academy and a Rhodes Scholar, Heather Wilson served in the Air Force until 1989. Under President George H.W. Bush, Wilson served on the National Security Council. In 1998, Wilson was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, representing New Mexico, and served there until 2009. In 2013, she became President of the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology where, among other things, she has worked to solve B1-B Bombers maintenance issues at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

###

Facebook Twitter