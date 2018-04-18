Noem Statement on Passing of Barbara Bush

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Kristi Noem today released the following statement after the passing of former First Lady Barbara Bush:

“Barbara Bush told it like was, which is something I always admired about her. She was a dedicated patriot with a quick wit, an unwavering faith, and a strength of character that earned the world’s respect. I pray tonight that the Bush family finds comfort by the promise of salvation and the prayers of a nation for a wonderful First Lady.”

