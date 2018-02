Noem Statement on Passing of Rev. Billy Graham

SIOUX FALLS, SD — Kristi Noem today released the following statement following the passing of Rev. Billy Graham:

“Rev. Billy Graham inspired world leaders, American heroes, and families across this nation for decades. He helped shape our nation around the idea that in God we trust. Today, I’m confident the Lord called him home with the message: ‘Well done, good and faithful servant.'”

