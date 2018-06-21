Noem Statement on South Dakota Supreme Court Win

Washington, D.C. – Rep. Kristi Noem today released the following statement in the wake of the Supreme Court siding with South Dakota in the Wayfair case:

“Out-of-state online retailers have, for years, been given an unfair advantage over the businesses that hire in our local communities. Overturning Quill was the right decision, but it is only the first step toward creating an environment in which our hometown businesses can compete and thrive.”

