Noem Statement on Supreme Court Nominee

Washington, D.C. – Rep. Kristi Noem today issued the following statement regarding President Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court:

“I am very encouraged by the nomination of Judge Gorsuch, who not only has exceptional qualifications but has shown a commitment to the Constitution and the liberties contained within it. While the House does not vote on Supreme Court nominations, I look forward to watching the upcoming Senate hearings, which will further clarify the perspective he’ll bring to the bench.”

###

