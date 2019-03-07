Noem Statement on the Passage of Pipeline Legislative Package

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem released the following statement after the House and Senate passed her pipeline legislative package, SB189 and SB190:

“These bills are pro-economic development, pro-free speech, and take a proactive approach to spreading the risk and costs associated with building a pipeline. I applaud the legislature for their thoughtful review and decisive leadership. I believe this approach will be part of the next generation of major energy infrastructure development.”

