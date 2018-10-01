Noem Statement on US-Mexico-Canada Agreement

Washington, D.C. – Rep. Kristi Noem today issued the following statement after the United States, Mexico, and Canada announced an agreement has been reached on the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement:

“For the last year, I have been pressing President Trump and U.S. Trade Representative Lighthizer to finalize an agreement that works better for South Dakota agriculture – and finalize it quickly. We have met on several occasions to discuss the dire situation producers are in as a result of poorly negotiated trade deals and the changes needed. I am pleased the pressure we put on this administration has resulted in a preliminary deal. I will be reviewing the details of this agreement closely, but I’m optimistic we are headed toward an agreement that treats South Dakota agricultural goods more fairly, expands market access, and sets unprecedented standards for science-based sanitary and phytosanitary measures. I will continue weighing in with the Trump administration as this process advances, but I’m hopeful we’re on the cusp of a better deal for American manufacturing and agriculture.”

Rep. Noem sits on the House Ways and Means Trade Subcommittee, which has primary jurisdiction over trade issues in the U.S. House.

