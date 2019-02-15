Noem Streamlines Education Processes for Military Families, Signs Additional Legislation into Law
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem yesterday signed legislation to streamline school enrollment processes for military families relocating to a new school district.
“The men and women of our military serve sacrificially, but they don’t do it alone. Their families serve beside them,” said Noem. “Too often, military kids unintentionally bear the brunt of a military transfer. I’m proud to sign this bill that streamlines and simplifies the process of transferring schools for children of military personnel, further ensuring their education remains on track.”
HB1044 will allow an active military parent to enroll their child in school while pending transfer and prior to establishing residency in the district – providing for a smoother relocation.
Noem approved the following pieces of legislation:
- HB1008 – An act to revise certain provisions regarding the required notice for biennial state political party conventions
- HB1020 – An act to revise certain provisions regarding state building committees for capital improvement projects
- HB1024 – An act to authorize certain species of game fish to be used as bait
- HB1043 – An act to require the Department of Social Services to collect and report certain information regarding the military affiliation of a parent whose child is subject to a report of abuse or neglect
- HB1044 – An act to authorize certain children who are subject to a pending military relocation to apply for enrollment in a school district
- HB1045 – An act to revise the definition of campus security officers for purposes of the South Dakota Retirement System
- HB1052 – An act to revise certain provisions regarding the notice given to county commissioners for special sessions
- HB1075 – An act to revise certain provisions regarding the authority of conservation district governing boards
- SB32 – An act to revise the composition of the South Dakota Board of Social Work Examiners
- SB37 – An act to revise certain provisions regarding association health plans
- SB51 – An act to revise certain provisions regarding trusts
###
New legislators, new constitutional officers and then the veterans of each, but no public bill signings.. only the one where the governor made a video for herself.
Why did she stop this tradition?
It’s usually left to the legislative sponsors to request a bill signing. Most are held in the Governors outer office. Only when there are many people wanting to attend a signing ceremony is it done in the rotunda.