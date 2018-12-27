Noem to Appoint Hughes County Sheriff to Cabinet Seat
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor-elect Kristi Noem today announced that Sheriff Michael Leidholt will join her administration as Secretary of the Department of Corrections.
“It’s essential we create an environment in which both families and growing businesses can feel safe to call South Dakota home,” said Noem. “I’m thrilled to work with Sheriff Leidholt to expand correctional options in our state, keep victims at the center of our criminal justice system, and reduce the likelihood of repeat offenders. Together, we’ll work to create a stronger, safer South Dakota.”
“I’m honored to serve with Governor-elect Noem as we tackle problems within our correctional operations,” said Leidholt. “We must improve our systems to prevent crime and strengthen parole, re-entry, and rehabilitation programs while respecting every taxpayer dollar. I’m grateful for this opportunity to continue serving the people of South Dakota.”
Leidholt has served in law enforcement since 1975, and is currently the Hughes County Sheriff – a post he has held for 24 years. Throughout his career, Leidholt has pioneered efforts to bring the D.A.R.E. program to South Dakota and has led the state in bringing awareness to challenges facing Indian Country and mental health across the state.
Solid pick….definitely an improvement on current administration’s secretary.
education, corrections, ….what is left to pick?
Not a single west river person on the Noem team. Am I incorrect?
Rhoden.
This is just an OK pick for Corrections. I’ve been impressed with most of the other picks so far.
Even the Tribal Relations Secretary is from East River!
Picking a Sheriff is a smart move for a number of reasons. It gives her a tie to a group that strongly supported Jackley. It is a group that strongly supported Ravnsborg and should be a good tie to the new AG and a strong start for them working together also. Liedholt is also very competent and well respected among law enforcement.
Good pick.
I agree with Larry’s smart comments. Moreover, Kristi is 100% correct that we must “keep victims at the center of our criminal justice system, and reduce the likelihood of repeat offenders.” I’m convinced her administration will do everything possible to create a stronger, safer South Dakota.