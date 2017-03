(Editor – i’m a little pokey with this notice, but I had to work yesterday. -PP)

Noem to Host Town Hall in Watertown Saturday

Watertown, S.D. – Rep. Kristi Noem will host a town hall in Watertown on Saturday, March 18, at 10:00AM-CT. Saturday, March 18, 2017

WHAT: Town Hall with Rep. Kristi Noem

WHEN: Saturday, March 18 – 10:00AM-CT

WHERE: Watertown Police Department, Community Room (128 North Maple Street, Watertown, SD)

###