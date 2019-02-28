Noem to Permanently Display Tribal Flags in the Capitol Rotunda
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem today announced her plan to permanently display the flags of South Dakota’s nine tribal nations in the State Capitol rotunda.
“South Dakota has a unique opportunity for a new beginning between the state and tribal governments. Bringing tribal flags to the rotunda is a sign that we are unified and working together to create policies for the next generation,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “I want our rotunda to be a place that represents the culture of South Dakota, and we can’t do that without the symbols of all nine tribes. May this be a sign to all that South Dakota is united, that we have common ground, and that we truly embrace the meaning of the word Dakota. We are allies.”
“Displaying each of the nine South Dakota tribal flags in the Capitol rotunda is a great step in strengthening State-Tribal relationships,” said Secretary of Tribal Relations David Flute. “The Department of Tribal Relations looks forward to coordinating with the Governor’s office and tribal leaders to set a time and date to hold a formal flag display ceremony.”
The announcement took place during State-Tribal Relations Day in the Capitol. This year’s events are a collaboration between the South Dakota Department of Tribal Relations and the South Dakota Department of Education to emphasize “Culture in the Classroom,” an effort to cultivate traditional knowledge in education.
###
Awesome decision!
If reservations are sovereign nations, why are they allowed to vote in state elections? I’m not allowed to vote in tribal elections, and would be denied tribal membership based upon my race.
I support Governor Noem’s decision to fly tribal flags.
I’d also support her uncovering the painting Janklow and others required be hidden.
What painting is that?
You’re new to SoDak. Welcome, friend!
So many ways to discover the information you seek. I suggest a visit to our state capital and ask your question there. The responses are much more entertaining than what I or a censored and tracked Google search can offer.
Stop entertaining yourself with responses you think are witty and just answer the question.
It’s a mural depicting a heavenly angel guiding Bible n’ Gun totin’ white settlers in their march across the prairie over the body of a Native American.
Aren’t you glad you asked?
It’s unfortunate images of Indians scalping other Indians and pioneers were not included in the painting. Knowing your history is important. The Lakota tribes were once vicious warriors. I’ll never understand why we gave up.
Good page on the mural here:
https://boa.sd.gov/divisions/capitol/CapitolTour/blashfield.htm
Thank you Anne and Ike for actually being helpful.
Yes, thanks Anne and Ike. My search engine wasn’t working either!
This is especially interesting given the testimony of an SDSU student who wasn’t allowed to hang a US flag in his dorm because it would be offensive.
I smell BS. Either its a complete fabrication, or there are other facts not mentioned.
That may be, Ike. But it wouldn’t be without precedence. High Schools have been known to disallow the wearing of shirts with the flag of the United States because they deemed it insensitive to the children of hispanic immigrants.
Oh, it’s not only in high schools. A NE lawmaker recently called the America flag a rag and compared it to a Swastika.
So, Ike, it doesn’t fit your preconceptions and so must be false? That’s quite the open mind you have there.