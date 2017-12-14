Noem Urges Tax Reform Negotiators to Fix Tax Code with Bold Changes

Washington, D.C. – Rep. Kristi Noem today urged tax reform negotiators to use the debate as an opportunity to fix the tax code so it reflects our priorities: building strong families and a stronger future for all Americans. Noem made the push during the Tax Reform Conference Committee’s hearing this afternoon. The Tax Reform Conference Committee, of which Noem is a member, is a small group of lawmakers who have been tasked with completing tax reform negotiations.

“What I want to remind each and every conferee here today is that we weren’t called here to make a few tweaks around the edges. We’ve been called here to fix the tax code,” saidNoem during her remarks. “The American people deserve more control over their paychecks. They’ve worked hard for that money. They ought to be the ones deciding how, where, and when to spend it.”

WATCH Noem’s Full Remarks

Noem’s entry into public service came after her family was hit by the Death Tax following a farm accident that took her dad’s life. Noem went on to serve in the South Dakota State Legislature where she was appointed to the House Taxation Committee. Following her election to the U.S. House, Noem served on a series of committees, including the House Agriculture Committee where she successfully negotiated the 2014 Farm Bill as a member of that Conference Committee. In 2015, Noem earned a seat on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, the first South Dakotan in history to do so.

Today, Noem is a leading voice in support of the Death Tax repeal. Earlier this year, conservative, anti-tax leader Grover Norquist explained Noem’s “hard work and persistence has made our progress to date possible and is our greatest asset in the serious fight to kill the Death Tax once and for all.” The House’s tax reform proposal includes a full and permanent repeal of the Death Tax, which is based on Noem’s legislation.

Noem Presses Joint Committee on Taxation Chief of Staff on Death Tax

Additionally, Noem, a mother to three, has become the leading advocate for a pro-family tax policy, working closely with the administration to dramatically increase the Child Tax Credit and related family provisions. She also fought to save the Child Care Credit, an important provision to a state like South Dakota in which more than 80 percent of moms work.

Noem has also championed the exclusion of the Indian Health Service’s Student Loan Repayment program from tax as well as pro-agriculture provisions relating to interest deductibility and expensing.

###

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...