Noem Urges USDA to Act Quickly in Delivering Livestock Forage Program Relief

Washington, D.C. – Rep. Kristi Noem today issued the following statement after the U.S. Drought Monitor indicated six South Dakota counties had been categorized as D3 (extreme drought), triggering the Livestock Forage Program (LFP). Ranchers in Campbell, Dewey, Walworth, Potter, McPherson, and Edmunds are eligible for three months of LFP payments.

“This year’s drought conditions have led to extremely poor grass growth, resulting in feed shortages and limited grazing,” said Noem. “Ranchers are being forced to sell yearlings and cow-calf pairs just to make ends meet. It’s because of years like this that I fought so hard to preserve the Livestock Forage Program during the 2014 Farm Bill debate and why I’ll continue to do so as we prepare for the next Farm Bill. With LFP now triggered, I urge the USDA to act quickly to provide producers relief.”

Noem has also urged USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue to immediately release all South Dakota CRP acres for haying.

Noem served on the 2014 Farm Bill Conference Committee, which negotiated the Livestock Disaster Programs. The 2014 Farm Bill reauthorized and strengthened the Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP), the Livestock Forage Program (LFP) and the Emergency Livestock Assistance Program (ELAP).

